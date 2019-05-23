Man attacked boy, 13, at Aberdeen Bus Station

A man has admitted punching and kneeing a 13-year-old boy in the head in an unprovoked attack.

Mohammed Khalifa, 19, launched the shocking assault on the child at Aberdeen Bus Station.

Yesterday he stood in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face Sheriff Ian Wallace over the matter.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said: “Around 5.30pm the complainer was waiting for a bus at Union Square bus station and a witness who was not known to the accused or complainer was also waiting for a bus a short distance away.

“The accused a short time later approached the complainer with a group of associates he was with.”

Asked how old the child was, Ms MacVicar said: “The complainer is 13.”

She continued: “As the accused approached the complainer the accused took off his rucksack and began to assault the complainer by punching him to the head and body and kneeing him to the head and body in an apparently unprovoked attack.

“Police were contacted by a witness who was a bystander and the accused made off on foot.

“The complainer sustained slight bruising to the left side of his nose as a result of this incident.”

Khalifa pled guilty to assault to injury over the incident, which happened on April 27.

Sheriff Wallace told Khalifa, whose address was given in court papers as Western Road, Aberdeen: “I’ll defer for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and you will be granted bail.”

Khalifa will be sentenced next month.

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie will speak on her client’s behalf at his next appearance but responded to a query from Sheriff Wallace to say the youngster had also been with a group of friends at the time.

She said of her client: “His father has disclosed to me certain underlying medical issues.”