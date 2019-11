A man has admitted attacking a bouncer outside an Aberdeen strip club.

Jevenijis Ivannikovs repeatedly punched and pushed Mark Sweeney at Private Eyes nightclub on Bridge Street on November 2.

The 36-year-old from Fraserburgh pled guilty to assault during an appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Sentence on Ivannikovs was deferred for reports and he is also banned from entering Private Eyes.

Ivannikovs, of Gray Street, Fraserburgh, will return to the dock for sentencing in December.