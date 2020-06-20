Man assaulted and robbed woman he offered drugs to in Aberdeen flat

A man has been jailed after assaulting and robbing a woman he offered drugs to in Aberdeen.

Ernest Milne, 42, met the woman in the city centre and and offered her cannabis, but when she went to a flat on Gerrard Street with him he turned violent.

And later on the same day, when challenged by police about the matter, Milne spat in one officer’s face and taunted: “Enjoy having Hep C.”

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer, a 46-year-old, was in the city centre during the day of August 30 when the accused and another male, both unknown to her, approached her.

“They asked if she wanted cocaine. She declined.

“They asked if she wanted cannabis and she agreed and went with them to a nearby flat around midday.”

However inside the flat Mrs Merson said Milne “became aggressive and accused the complainer of having previously robbed him”.

Milne made a comment with words to the effect of “the next time you bump someone remember the face” and pushed the woman.

She took out her phone to call the police which “angered” Milne, who punched her in the face and took her mobile.

Milne and the other male then left the flat with the woman, who was bleeding from her nose, following asking for her phone back while they continued to walk away.

Mrs Merson said the woman then realised she also had her old phone with her and took it out and said she was going to call the police.

Milne “turned around and punched her again” and took the second phone from her.

The woman then found police officers nearby and reported the matter.

Police were able to identify Milne from photos taken by passersby, and saw him later on the same day while attending an unrelated incident on West North Street around 3pm.

When an officer tried to speak to Milne about the earlier matter, Mrs Merson said: “Without any warning the accused lunged at him and headbutted him on his left cheek.”

The officer pressed his “emergency button” requesting assistance and more police arrived to help restrain Milne.

Milne then spat in the face of one officer and stated: “Enjoy having Hep C.”

The officer was later checked and did not require any follow up treatment.

Milne pled guilty to charges of assault to injury and robbery, assault to injury and assault.

Defence lawyer George Mathers said his client had a record “typical of someone who has a chronic drug problem”.

He said his client also had a “difficult relationship” with the police, and that he felt they gave him a “tough time”.

Mr Mathers also added Milne had previously broken his back in a serious accident and was now on strong pain killers.

He added Milne does not have Hepatitis C.

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Milne, whose address was given in court papers as Gilcomstoun Court, Aberdeen, to be jailed for 36 months.