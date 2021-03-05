Man appears in court in connection with Aberdeen motorbike thefts

A man has appeared in court in connection with a thefts of motorbikes across Aberdeen.

It follows a police investigation into incidents in the Bridge of Don, Mastrick, Kittybrewster and Seaton areas of the city between February 15 and March 3.

Mark Lindsay appeared in private in relation to the matter at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and is accused of a string of charges.

The 32-year-old, of Aberdeen, faces three charges of theft of a motor vehicle.

He is also charged with theft by housebreaking, theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and charges under the road traffic act.

Lindsay made no plea and will appear in the dock again in eight days time.

The case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody.