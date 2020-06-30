Man appears in court charged with attempted murder over incident in north-east town

A north-east man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Frank Marr, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged in connection with an incident in Huntly.

A 52-year-old man was left with serious injuries after the incident on Friday afternoon and police said he is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police had been called to Scott Court shortly before 5pm and the road and surrounding area was cordoned off for several hours while officers investigated the scene.

Marr, whose general address was given as Huntly, is facing a charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

He was also charged with having a blade in a public place and is facing a further allegation of vandalism.

During the appearance he made no plea.

The case against Marr was committed for further examination, and he released on bail

No further dates have been set for future appearances.