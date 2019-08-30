Man apologises for challenging Aberdeen cops to fight

A man who challenged police in Aberdeen to a fight has apologised to the officers in court, telling them: “They were only doing their job.”

Jamie Gent, 31, was on Castle Street, Aberdeen, at 4.45am on May 30 this year when he was acting so aggressively, worried passers-by called police, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

When officers attended, he challenged them to a fight and acted in an agitated way, so was arrested.

Gent, whose address was given in court as Fairhurst Drive, Hawick, admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in that he shouted, swore, gestured offensively and uttered offensive remarks.

Defence agent Peter Clarke said: “He describes his actions as that of a drunken idiot.

“He said the police did nothing wrong. They were only doing their job.

“He regrets his actions and apologises to them.”

Sentencing was adjourned for reports until September 25.