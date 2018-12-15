Man apologises for breaking jaw in Aberdeen city centre assault

A man has apologised after a late night Aberdeen city centre assault left another man with a fractured jaw.

Christopher Duncan, 29, of Stafford Street, Aberdeen, floored his victim with one punch in the early hours of July 1 on Union Street.

However, after being ordered to pay the man £500 in compensation, Duncan told the Evening Express he wanted to apologise.

He said: “Of course I’d like to say sorry to the boy – but I’m not allowed.

“I’m not an aggressive person so of course I regret everything that I’ve done. I accept the consequences.”

Duncan appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury. Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said the victim had been out socialising with friends during the evening and was walking past Burger King on Union Street at around 2am when he saw Duncan walking in the opposite direction.

She said: “An exchange of words took place between the parties.

“The complainer recalls the accused walking towards him and the next thing he remembers is waking up on the pavement.

“Police officers were contacted the next day by the complainer’s mother and advised he was at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and appeared to have been assaulted.”

CCTV showed Duncan “punch the complainer once to the head before walking away”.

He suffered a double fracture of the jaw.

Duncan had previously worked as a Santa at the Christmas Village and defence agent Mike Monro said his client had been at a barbecue and clubs before “crossing swords” with the man.

He said: “The situation is that the accused is not light of build. The complainer is quite distinctive because of his hair and hair colour.

“He accepts he landed a single punch into the face of the complainer.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken ordered Duncan to be supervised for 18 months, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay his victim the compensation.