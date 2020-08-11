Man and woman in court over assault and robbery in Aberdeen

A man and a woman have appeared in court in connection with an assault and robbery in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning at an address in the Farquhar Road area of Torry.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter was Cynthia Munro, 38, and 33-year-old Neil Wilson.

Both faced a charge of assault to injury and robbery

The pair, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing.

The case was committed for further examination and Munro and Wilson were remanded in custody

They are due to appear in court within the next eight days.

Speaking after the incident Detective Inspector Jackie Knight, of Aberdeen City CID, said: “Thanks to the swift and positive actions of our colleagues from the Torry Community Policing Team two people were traced and apprehended.”