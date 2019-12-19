Man and woman in court after £25,000 of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

Two people have appeared in court after £25,000 of drugs were recovered by police in Aberdeen.

Officers searched two properties in Ash-hill Drive and Balnagask Road in the city on Tuesday and found heroin and cocaine with a combined street value of around £25,000.

Dawn Robertson, 28, of Aberdeen, and Nathaniel Nugent, 23, of West Bromich, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

They each faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Neither made any plea during the hearing and they were both released on bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

A date for their next appearance over the matter has yet to be fixed.

