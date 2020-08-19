Man and woman in court after £144,000 of cannabis recovered in Aberdeen

Two people have appeared in court after cannabis worth more than £140,000 was recovered in Aberdeen.

Acting on intelligence, officers stopped a white Range Rover on North Anderson Drive at 5.15pm yesterday.

The vehicle was searched and a large amount of cannabis was discovered.

More than £1,000 in cash was also found.

A search warrant was later executed at a property on Oldtown Place in Aberdeen and more cannabis was recovered.

In total the drugs were estimated to have a potential street value of £144,000.

Claire Christie or Brenham, 43, and Rhys Whitley, 24, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the matter.

The pair, whose general addresses were both given as Aberdeen, each faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They made no plea during the hearing and were released on bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed for their next appearance in connection with the matter.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, of Aberdeen CID Proactive, said: “Based on intelligence, specialist officers carried out a pro-active stop on a vehicle which resulted in a significant seizure of cannabis.

“We are committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Criminal behaviour like this spreads harm and misery in our communities and it will not be tolerated. We can’t tackle this alone though. We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”