Man and woman in court accused of theft from Aberdeen shop

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the theft of designer clothes from an Aberdeen shop.

Alexander Evans, 28, and Jodi Hannan, 31, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in a private accused of the breaking into Overhype on the Green.

Evans, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft by housebreaking, being concerned in the supply of drugs and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Hannan, whose general address was given as Dundee, is accused of theft by housebreaking and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Evans made no plea and was remanded in custody and will appear in court again in eight days.

Hannan made no plea and was released on bail. Her next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.

Overhype was broken into last Monday.

Staff arrived the next day to find the store had been completely emptied, with just coat hangers left behind.

Owner Sam Rattray, who only opened the shop a few weeks ago, estimated that £80,000 of stock had been taken.