Man and woman in court accused of engaging in sexual activity on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street

A man and a woman have been accused of engaging in sexual activity in a public place in Aberdeen city centre.

A hearing was held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with allegations made against Sarah Clark, 29, of Mackie Place, Elrick, and Brandon Rodriguez, 31, of Bishopton Crescent, Portlethen.

They are each accused of committing an offence of public indecency in that they allegedly engaged in sexual activity in a public place – Belmont Street, Aberdeen – on April 21 this year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The pair had not been required to attend Monday’s hearing and have not yet entered a plea.

Sheriff Robert Vaughan continued the matter until January 7.

The court heard that discussions would take place about the case between the Crown and the defence.