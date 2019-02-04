Man and woman due in court after £105,000 worth of drugs seized at north-east property

Drugs worth more than £105,000 have been seized in the north-east.

Police executed a drug search warrant at a property in the Finzean area yesterday morning after receiving intelligence.

Amphetamine and heroin were recovered and two people subsequently arrested and charged in connection.

The 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Finn McPhail said: “This type of seizure is rare for the area but thanks to valuable intelligence received, officers have been able to remove a significant amount of illegal and harmful drugs from the community.

“Drug misuse won’t be tolerated and be rest assured we will continue to target our resources in the right places and at the right times to remove these substances from our streets.

“If you have any information or concerns about drugs where you live please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter