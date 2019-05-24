Man and woman broke into north-east house and stole power cable

Two people have been given supervision orders after breaking into a house and stealing a power cable.

Juliet McDonald, 43, and Alexander Reid, 44, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident which occurred on November 5.

They previously pled guilty to breaking into a house on College Bounds in Fraserburgh and stealing a power cable.

David Sutherland, McDonald’s solicitor, said: “She has expressed shame and regret.”

Iain Jane, representing Reid, described the incident as “utterly bizarre” and said the cable was worth £8. He added “confusion” related to drug misuse had played a part.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin placed McDonald, of College Bounds, Fraserburgh, on a tag for six months as well as handing her 12 months of supervision.

Reid, of Gaw Street, Fraserburgh, was given a nine-month tag and 18 months of supervision.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter