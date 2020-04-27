Man and woman appear in court accused of attempted murder in Aberdeen

Two people have appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in an Aberdeen flat.

Dawid Majewicz and Kelly Pereira Santos appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

It comes after a 36-year-old man was injured followed an incident on Moir Drive on Friday.

Majewicz is accused of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

The 39-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, is further accused of wilfully destroying property and breaching bail conditions.

Santos, of Aberdeen, is accused of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

The 36-year-old also faces charges of having a blade or point in a public place.

The duo made no plea and were released on bail.