Man and woman admit string of thefts from Aberdeen shops

A man and a woman have appeared in court and admitted multiple thefts from Aberdeen stores.

Kyle Torliefson, 28, and Rachel McRobb, 19, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They pled guilty to stealing goods from stores including Tiso on John Street, Currys on Berryden Road, The White Company, North Face and Oliver Bonas.

The offences they both admitted to took place from January 20 to February 26.

Torliefson also admitted to further theft charges including stealing from JD Sports in Union Square on December 7 and TK Maxx at Kittybrewster Retail Park on June 23 and August 17 last year.

Both Torliefson, whose address was given in court papers as Abbotswell Crescent, Aberdeen, and McRobb, whose address was given as Elm Place, Aberdeen, had their sentences deferred until later this month and were released on bail.