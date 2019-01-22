Man allegedly crashed digger into north-east shop in attempted cash machine raid

A man has faced court after allegedly crashing a digger into a shop in an attempted cash machine raid.

Duncan Elrick appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday after allegedly driving a digger into the front of the Spar shop on Regent Street, Keith.

The alleged incident happened at 3.35am on Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old faces six charges, including theft of a vehicle, culpable and reckless conduct and attempted theft from an ATM.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified, theft by housebreaking, and attempted theft of a vehicle.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Elrick, of Moray, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case was continued for further examination and Elrick was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again in the next week.

It comes after police officers were called to an incident at the Spar store early on Saturday.

Pictures showed the yellow and grey digger lodged in the front of the shop, with significant damage to the store and debris strewn across the pavement.

Police taped off the scene and the road was closed for some time while the clean-up got under way.