Man admits trying to steal mail from letter boxes at Aberdeen flats

A man has admitted trying to steal post from letter boxes at an Aberdeen block of flats.

Ian Gray, 39, was caught by a resident trying to pull open the letter boxes at Albany Court, Gordon Street, in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 1.30pm on December 12 a witness who lives at the locus heard banging outside.

“He went outside and observed the accused pulling open letter boxes outside.”

The witness contacted police who traced Gray. He admitted the attempted theft to police, telling them the letter box was “already open”.

Gray pled guilty to attempting to pull open mail boxes with intent to steal.

Gray also admitted assaulting a man at Silvan Communications on Union Street on June 8 by seizing him by the chest and repeatedly attempting to punch him.

On June 2 at Premier Stores, Union Street, he further admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner towards a man by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and making racially abusive remarks to him.

Gray, whose address was given as West North Street, Aberdeen, also pled guilty to stealing £62 of fragrances from The Perfume Shop in Union Square on December 14, and £65.97 worth of electrical accessories from TK Maxx in the shopping centre on December 16.

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge said his client “clearly has very significant problems” and had committed some of the offences to get money to purchase drugs.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Gray to be supervised for nine months.