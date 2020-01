A man has pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin in Aberdeen city centre.

Kyle Ironside, 19, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of the drugs on Market Street, South College Street or elsewhere on June 28.

Sentence was deferred on Ironside, of Seaton Walk, Aberdeen, until February 26.

