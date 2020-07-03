Man admits struggling violently with police at Aberdeen nightclub

A man has admitted struggling violently with police and making threats at an Aberdeen city centre nightspot.

Christopher Reid was not personally present when his case called yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but the 30-year-old entered pleas of guilty to two charges by letter.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm at Prohibition on Langstane Place and Kittybrewster Police Office on February 18.

According to court documents, Reid repeatedly shouted, swore, struggled violently with police officers and made threats of violence.

And Reid also admitted a second charge of being in possession of cocaine at Kittybrewster Police Office on the same date.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Reid, whose address was given in court papers as Mackay Road in Aberdeen, until later this month in order for him to appear in person.