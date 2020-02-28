Man admits stealing radio from Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A man has admitted stealing a radio from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lee Cameron, 39, appeared back in the same court where the crime was committed.
He pled guilty to a charge of theft over the incident which happened on April 23.
Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said the item, stolen at around 4.30pm, was a two-way radio, used by security at the court.
It had been on a charger console next to the main entrance.
She added it was valued at £100 and hadn’t been recovered.
Defence agent John Hardie said: “It’s part of the equipment of the security team.”
He added the radio had been stolen to sell but that it was “useless” on its own.
Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered a social work report to be prepared and deferred sentence on Cameron, of Elmfield Avenue, Aberdeen, until next month.