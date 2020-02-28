Man admits stealing radio from Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A man has admitted stealing a radio from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Lee Cameron, 39, appeared back in the same court where the crime was committed.

He pled guilty to a charge of theft over the incident which happened on April 23.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said the item, stolen at around 4.30pm, was a two-way radio, used by security at the court.

It had been on a charger console next to the main entrance.

She added it was valued at £100 and hadn’t been recovered.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent John Hardie said: “It’s part of the equipment of the security team.”

He added the radio had been stolen to sell but that it was “useless” on its own.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered a social work report to be prepared and deferred sentence on Cameron, of Elmfield Avenue, Aberdeen, until next month.