An Aberdeen man has admitted stealing phones and purses at a nursery.

Alan Shand, 40, of Urquhart Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to stealing two phones, three purses and their contents from Abacus Nursery on King Street on Monday.

He admitted fraudulently using a bank card and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said Shand had taken Xanax and “blacked out”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence for reports until August.

