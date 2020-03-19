Man admits stealing perfume from Aberdeen’s Debenhams to pay for trip home

A man has admitted stealing perfume in Aberdeen to pay for his travel home.

Steven Mackie, 36, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to stealing two bottles of perfume from Debenhams in the city centre.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told the court the perfume, stolen on Saturday, was worth £128 and was recovered.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had been in Aberdeen visiting family.

He added: “The theft was to get money to get back.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Mackie, whose address was given in court papers as Walker Road in Ayrshire: “You have an appalling record of previous convictions.”

He ordered Mackie to be jailed for six months.

