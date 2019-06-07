Man admits stealing jacket from Aberdeen shop

A shoplifter stole a jacket – by concealing it under his jacket.

Kevin Mair, 43, pled guilty to the offence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The crime happened at Millets on Union Street on February 25.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said: “The accused took a jacket from open display and concealed it under his own jacket.”

She added the item was worth £110.

Defence agent Graeme Murray said the offence was drug related.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Mair, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen, until next week for reports.