A man has admitted stealing a pair of headphones from a shopping centre.

Wojciech Mularewicz, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to stealing the headphones from O2 in Union Square on February 27.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said the item was worth £44.99 and was not recovered.

Defence agent David Sutherland asked for sentence to be deferred to call alongside other matters.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred until next month for reports.