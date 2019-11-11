Man admits stealing groceries from Aberdeen Morrisons

A man will be sentenced later this month after admitting stealing groceries from a supermarket.

Christopher Dunbar appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter and pled guilty to two charges.

The 39-year-old admitted stealing groceries from Morrisons on King Street in Aberdeen on November 7 while on bail.

He also admitted possession of amphetamine at an address on Great Northern Road, in Aberdeen, on March 21 while on bail.

Defence solicitor Graham Morrison, representing Dunbar, asked for sentence to be deferred on his client to call alongside another matter later this month.

Sheriff Ian Duguid agreed and deferred the case until November 28.

He released Dunbar, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, on bail, with a condition he sign on at a police station every day.