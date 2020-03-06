Man admits stealing food from Aberdeen supermarket

A man has admitted stealing food from an Aberdeen supermarket and being in possession of cannabis.

Nicholas Dabell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to taking the items from Lidl on King Street on July 11 last year.

The 40-year-old also admitted being in possession of a controlled drug on the same date.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald told the court the value of the goods taken from the store was £121.98.

She said Dabell was also carrying cannabis which weighed 1.06 grams and he told police who caught him at Seaton Park he had no cash on him.

Miss Macdonald said: “He said he was stealing the goods because he was hungry but had no money.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Dabell, of David Street, Inverbervie, until April 1 for a criminal justice social work report.