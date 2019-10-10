Man admits stealing bottle of gin from Aberdeen shop

A man has admitted stealing a bottle of gin from an Aberdeen shop.

Christopher Holmes, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He admitted stealing the bottle from Marks and Spencer at the St Nicholas Centre on Friday.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the £10 bottle was recovered outside the store after Holmes had left without making any attempt to pay.

Defence agent Shane Campbell said his client had run out of Methadone and had committed the offence to help him get through the withdrawal symptoms.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentenced on Holmes, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, until April for him to be of good behaviour.