Man admits stealing alcohol from Aberdeen supermarkets

A man admitted stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from Aberdeen supermarkets.

Anthony Heeps, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He pled guilty to two charges of stealing alcohol from Tesco on Laurel Drive on Wednesday and from Asda on Jesmond Drive on March 17.

Depute-fiscal Christy Ward told the court Heeps stole £82 of alcohol in one of the incidents, which was recovered, and £153.50 in the other, which was not recovered.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Iain McGregor said Heeps previously had “difficulties with heroin”.

He added: “Due to various family difficulties he fell off the wagon, so to speak, to return to using heroin.”

Sheriff David Clapham deferred sentence on Heeps, whose address was given as Linksfield Place, Aberdeen, until later this month for reports.