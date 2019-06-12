Man admits stealing alcohol from Aberdeen shop twice in one night

A man has admitted stealing booze from a shop twice in one evening.

Graeme Sinclair, 30, pled guilty to two charges of shoplifting from Co-op on Stoneywood Road in Bucksburn on May 12.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court he went into the shop twice within the space of around an hour.

Defence agent Charles Benzies said his client had “long-standing problems with alcohol”.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentence on Sinclair, of Ruthriehill Road, Aberdeen, for nine months for him to be of good behaviour.

