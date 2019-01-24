Man admits stabbing doctor and going on knife rampage at GP surgery

A man stabbed a doctor and went on a knife rampage through a GP surgery.

David Gibson, 42, attacked a doctor at the Links Health Centre in Montrose on September 25.

Gibson, who will be sentenced next month, had an appointment that morning and appeared upset.

At 4pm he called saying he had four knives and was going to stab someone to get help.

The receptionist called the mental health team – but was told as it was after 4pm he would have to contact NHS 24.

She called him back to tell him and he said he was “about to stab someone” – prompting the surgery to contact police.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gibson turned up at 4.45pm at the surgery. He attacked the doctor with the knife and was pushed away.

Gibson went on to attack him again. The doctor was able to grab him and the knife and wrestle him out of the room before locking the door.

Gibson, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted three charges of rampaging through the building brandishing a knife and causing panic, fear and alarm to members of the public, severely injuring a doctor with a knife and repeatedly striking the doctor’s door with a knife.

