A man has admitted shouting at staff in an Aberdeen shop.

Paul Lowson was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled guilty via letter.

The 49-year-old admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Sainsbury’s on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, on December 13.

He shouted, swore, made offensive remarks and threats of violence towards two male employees.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson deferred sentence on Lowson, of Richmond Walk, Aberdeen, until next month.

