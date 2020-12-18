Man admits setting fire to blinds at Aberdeen flat

A man has admitted culpably and recklessly setting fire to a blind at an Aberdeen flat.

Bruce Ross was not personally present when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but entered a plea of guilty through his solicitor John McLeod.

Ross, aged 59, admitted culpably and recklessly setting fire to vertical blinds at an address on Powis Place in Aberdeen on August 31 last year.

The charge against Ross states the fire took effect and destroyed the blinds and left other fixtures and fittings in the property damaged.

Mr McLeod told the court: “Mr Ross is a damaged individual due to pretty much a lifetime of abuse of substances.”

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on Ross, whose address was given in court papers as Stevenson Place, Aberdeen, until January for the preparation of a social work report and for him to be personally present.