Man admits repeatedly kicking and punching windows of house in Aberdeen

A man has admitted repeatedly kicking and punching the windows of a house in Aberdeen.

Kevin Robertson, of Howes View, Bucksburn, was due to be visiting a relative’s home in Dyce on January 26 when he was heard outside demanding that the people inside pay his taxi fare.

The 50-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner

Depute fiscal Lynne McVicar said the offence happened at around midnight outside the home of a member of Robertson’s family.

She said: “He was shouting ‘pay the taxi’ at the occupants of the home.”

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had been invited to the property and also has a “chronic alcohol problem”.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on Robertson until next month for a criminal justice social work report.