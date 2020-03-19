Man admits exposing himself to female dog walker in Aberdeen

A flasher exposed himself to a female dog walker in woodland in Aberdeen.

Victor Rae, 48, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted exposing his genitals and performing a sex act in the presence of a woman on Tyrebagger Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the woman was walking her dog when she spotted the man up to 10 metres away with his jeans lowered, exposing himself.

He said the “terrified” woman believed Rae “fully intended her to see this” and hurried away before calling police.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “He understands the seriousness of this offence.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison deferred sentence on Rae, of School Avenue, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.

