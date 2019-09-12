Man admits driving work van in Aberdeen while disqualified

A disqualified driver was caught by police while installing fibre cables in Aberdeen.

Robert Gibney, 35, had been driving a work van on Garthdee Road, Aberdeen, on Tuesday when he was stopped by police.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police stopped him around 9.20am while he was driving “in the course of his employment”.

Gibney, of Hudson House, Cleveland, England, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Defence solicitor Chris Maitland said his client was “fully open” with police.

He said: “The group were let down by a driver that should have been working with them.”

He added he had “taken a chance” and “apologises”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned him from driving for three years and fined him £1,300.