Man admits driving while disqualified and lying to police in Aberdeen

A man has admitted driving in Aberdeen while disqualified – and then lying to police about who he was.

Colin Tideswell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to three charges over the incident, which happened on Thursday.

The 27-year-old admitting driving a car on St Machar Drive, Tillydrone Avenue, Wingate Road and elsewhere in Aberdeen while disqualified.

He further admitted driving without insurance.

And Tideswell also pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by telling officers his name was Callum Tidewell and providing a false date of birth.

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin told Tideswell, who was represented by defence lawyer Michael Horsman: “On the face of it the charges are fairly serious so I think the court must have more information before it so I’m going to call for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

“In the meantime I’m going to grant you bail.”

He deferred sentence on Tideswell, whose address was given in court papers as Prospect Road, Nottingham, until next month.