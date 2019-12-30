Man admits dodging bill at five-star Aberdeen hotel

A man whose partner was having problems at home decided to seek refuge with her at a five-star Aberdeen hotel – before dodging the £600 bill.

Jay Rothnie, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted obtaining board and lodging worth £600 at the Marcliffe Hotel without paying on August 23. He also admitted obtaining food and drink from the Cocket Hat and All Bar One without paying.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “There had been a significant incident involving his then partner and her father and the pair of them had concerns regarding her safety. They considered Aberdeen’s only five-star hotel was an appropriate place to go.

“Encouraged by the fact they didn’t have to pay in advance they took their chances and unfortunately that plan came back to catch Mr Rothnie out.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace gave Rothnie, of Linksfield Place, Aberdeen, 100 hours of unpaid work.