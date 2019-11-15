Man admits careless driving after cyclist’s arm broken in Aberdeen roundabout crash

A man who left a cyclist with a broken arm after a crash on a roundabout has admitted careless driving.

John Spiers, 47, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on Mounthooly Roundabout.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter said the cyclist and her friend, also on a bike, had entered the roundabout from the Gallowgate in the outside lane.

She said: “The complainer stuck her hand out.

“She says she was pointing at something but the accused has taken that as her indicating.

“The accused believed she was doing the signal to turn left.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier interjected: “He doesn’t wait to see if she executes that turning and collides with her.”

Mrs Souter said: “The vehicle collides with the front wheel of the bicycle.

“She falls off her bike. She ends up with a broken arm in a plaster cast for four-and-a-half weeks.”

Sheriff Napier said: “Strictly speaking she drove into him but that was because he pulled in front of her.”

Defence agent Graham Morrison agreed that was the case.

Spiers, of Hilton Walk, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving over the incident, which happened on November 19 2017.

Sheriff Napier fined him £600 and gave him five penalty points, adding: “You do have to be careful on roundabouts.

“You were very fortunate that it wasn’t worse than that.”