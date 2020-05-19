Man admits breaking into Aberdeen house and stealing cash and keys

A man has admitted breaking into a house in Aberdeen and stealing cash and car keys.

Luke Mathieson was not present, either in person or via video link, at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday when the case called against him.

However the 18-year-old entered pleas of guilty through his solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt.

Mathieson admitted breaking into a residential property on Arnage Drive in Aberdeen and stealing a set of car keys and £20 in cash.

The offence, which was committed while Mathieson was subject to a bail order, happened on July 23 last year.

And Mathieson also admitted a second charge of breaching a curfew bail condition.

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered sentence to be deferred on Mathieson, whose address was given in court papers as Mastrick Drive, Aberdeen, until July for him to be present.

He also for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.