Man admits being concerned in supply of cocaine at Aberdeen Tesco

A man has admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine – at an Aberdeen supermarket.

Connor Park was not present, either in person or via a video link, at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday when the case called against him, but the 20-year-old entered a guilty plea through defence solicitor Iain McGregor.

Park admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at Tesco Superstore on Rousay Drive in the city on February 6 last year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said the Park, whose address was given in court papers as Arran Avenue in Aberdeen, did not have any previous convictions.

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered the case to be adjourned for Park to be present and also ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Park had his bail continued in the meantime.

A sentencing hearing was fixed for mid July.