A man has been given a supervision order after assaulting another man on Union Street.

Saulius Spackauskis appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to assault to injury.

The 39-year-old struck the man on the body, causing him to fall to the ground and punched him on the head. The incident happened on November 18.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Spackauskis, of Tillydrone Court, Aberdeen, to be supervised for nine months.

