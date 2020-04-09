Man admits assault near Aberdeen beach

A man has appeared in court and admitted assaulting another man near Aberdeen beach.

Richard McKeith, 27, appeared in the dock from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted a charge of assault to injury.

He repeatedly punched the man in the head at Beach Esplanade on March 19, leaving him injured. The offence was committed while McKeith was subject to a bail order and Antisocial Behaviour Order.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on McKeith, of Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, until May for reports.