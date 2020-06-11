Man acquitted of Aberdeen city centre assault charge in virtual trial

A man has been acquitted of an Aberdeen city centre assault charge in a virtual trial.

Mark McCracken, 31, had been accused of assaulting another man on Justice Mill Lane on May 12 last year, punching him on the head.

McCracken, of Bringfield, Wigton, in Cumbria, denied the charge and lodged a special defence of self defence.

During the trial evidence was given by two police officers who said they witnessed McCracken strike the man in the early hours of the morning close to the rear of Soul bar.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister highlighted “significant inconsistencies” in the evidence of the officers, including what side of the street they had been standing on.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend described them as “minor discrepancies”, but Sheriff Ian Wallace found McCracken not guilty over the matter.