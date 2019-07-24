Man accused of stealing digger and dumper from Aberdeen builders’ merchant to stand trial

A man accused of stealing machinery from an Aberdeen builders’ merchant is to stand trial next month.

Alan Peacock is alleged to have received two pieces of machinery – a digger and a dumper – from builders’ supply firm Jewson on Back Hilton Road on April 17 last year, before stealing them.

A hearing took place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday to update Sheriff Graeme Napier on the progress of the case. Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told the court the machinery was worth a total of £36,000.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Mike Monro told Sheriff Napier that Peacock, whose address was given as Flinton Grove, Bradford, maintained his not guilty plea.

A trial was fixed to take place on August 19 and Peacock, 56, was told to return to the court for that hearing.