Man accused of starting fire outside McDonald’s on Aberdeen’s Union Street

An Aberdeen man has been accused of starting a fire outside a fast-food restaurant in the city.
Rhys Pickthall, 18, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing an allegation he started a blaze in a bin outside McDonald’s on Union Street in Aberdeen.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Pickthall, of West North Street, Aberdeen, maintained his not guilty plea to one charge of wilfully setting fire to a bin, leading to a fire taking effect and the bin being damaged.
The case will next be heard at the same court on February 26.