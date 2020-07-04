Man accused of robbing woman of purse in north-east town

A man is accused of robbing a woman of her purse in a north-east town.

Kerr McIntosh was not personally present yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the case called against him.

The 37-year-old faces a charge of robbery.

It is alleged he robbed a woman of her purse and contents.

The alleged incident is said to have happened on Castle Street in Fraserburgh on March 13 this year.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court the accused and the complainer were not known to each other.

The case against McIntosh, whose address was given in court papers as Moray Street, Macduff, was continued without plea until later this month for him to be personally present.