A man is to stand trial accused of refusing to leave a city music venue and then assaulting police.

Alan Shanks, 31, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and denied refusing to leave Cafe Drummond on Belmont Street, Aberdeen, on September 20.

Shanks, whose address was given in court as Justice Street, Aberdeen, also denied four counts of assaulting police officers in relation to the same alleged incident.

The next hearing was fixed for January 15 and a trial is to take place on February 11.

