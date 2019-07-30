Man on trial accused of raping woman in Aberdeen city centre restaurant

A man has gone on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of raping a woman at a city centre restaurant.

Mark Caine, 40, is alleged to have committed the offence on February 12 last year at Cinnamon restaurant on Union Street.

It is alleged he raped the woman while she was intoxicated with alcohol and cocaine and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Caine, whose address was given in court papers as Ritchie Place, Aberdeen, denies the charge against him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence counsel Gareth Jones QC lodged a special defence of consent on behalf of his Caine yesterday as the trial officially got under way.

Advocate depute Allan Nicol read a joint minute of agreed evidence to the jury which referred to pictures of the restaurant and of the woman, and DNA samples from both the woman and from Caine.

The trial, before Lord Armstrong, continues.