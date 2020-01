A man has denied assaulting another at a north-east pub.

Garrie Clarke, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident alleged to have happened on September 29 at the Butchers Arms on West High Street, Inverurie.

He is accused of assaulting a man by punching him on the head.

Clarke, of Main Street, Rhynie, denies the charge and Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a further pre-trial hearing for March.